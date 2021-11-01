Angeline K. Zehr, 89, of Carthage

Angeline K. Zehr, 89, died Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 surrounded by her family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice at the home of her daughter. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Angeline K. Zehr, 89, died Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 surrounded by her family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice at the home of her daughter. She was formerly of Myakka City, FL.

Mrs. Zehr was born May 17, 1932 in Lowville the daughter of the late Russell H. and Arletha (Yancey) Knechtel. Angeline graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1949 and went to work as a secretary for Payne-Jones. She was united in marriage to Gerald M. Zehr, Sr. on October 14, 1950 at Lowville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Lloyd Boshart, officiating. Angeline and Gerald raised their family on the Zehr dairy farm which was established in 1945 on State Route 126. Gerald died on Friday, May 3, 2002.

She is survived by eight children, her four daughters, Sharlene Cole (Calvin Reed) of Westmoreland; Karen (James) Hoch of Carthage; Lorraine (Allen) Strough of Lowville; and Martha (David) Haskins of Carthage; her four sons, Gerald M. (Kelly), of Myakka City, FL; Matthew J. Sr., of Myakka City, FL; Timothy A. (Lori) of Carthage; Chester M. (Gloria) of Castorland; her 34 grandchildren, and 49 great grandchildren; her sister, Fern (Curties) Yoder of Prospect, VA; her sister-in-law, Adeline Knechtel of Mannsville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her son, Faron G. Zehr, October 23, 2002, her two brothers, Wilson H. and Douglas H. Knechtel, and her sister, Shirley Knechtel.

Angeline was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, was a 4-H leader, she enjoyed gardening here and in Florida, like to sew, do crafts, and read. She loved cooking and spending time with her family.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Naumburg Mennonite Church, followed by her funeral service at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Titus Mast, Pastor, Rev. Myron Roggie and Rev. Greg Widrick officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorials in Angeline’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Naumburg Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620

