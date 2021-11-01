Christopher Isaac Benedict, 41, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Christopher Isaac Benedict, 41, of 28 McComber Road North, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his home.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Thomas and Kateri (Benedict) Benedict of Cornwall Island; his children, Trent, Chrissy, Cashton Caleb, Cadence, Casha Benedict, Tyneel O’Bryne; and Aries Smoke; his grandchildren, Tyree and Kase; his paternal grandmother, Frances Benedict; his grandfather, William Thompson; his brothers, Clifford and Renee Benedict and Clayton and Jennifer Benedict; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the request of his family, services will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

