WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald Orlin Schofield, 79, of Watertown, passed away on November 1, 2021at Hospice of Jefferson County as a result of complications associated with Parkinson’s disease and a stroke.

Don graduated from Watertown High School in 1960, where he joined the wrestling team and played baseball. Before attending Watertown High, he was also a member of the basketball and baseball teams at Black River, and played football at Carthage. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Marine Corps. After being discharged, Don worked 36 years for the NYS DOT. Throughout his career, he worked many jobs, including those of construction, surveying and design. Don was a life member of the Elks and a long-time member of the Eagles, as well as the Union Steward for many years. Don was an avid bowler, amateur boxer and loved to travel.

Don is survived by his twin brother David Schofield, Watertown, and sister Kay Schofield Hoffman, Watertown, as well as his many stepchildren: Bobby and Carol Rounds, Dexter, Cathy and Mike Mitchell, Watertown, Mary and Steve Massaro, Dexter, Debbie and Richard Smith, Sackets Harbor, Mark and Janet Rounds, Winter Haven, FL, Mike and Evelyn Rounds, Riverside, CA, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Vollmar Rounds Schofield, a step daughter, Sheryl Lynn Houghton, sisters Sandy Percy and Carol Fitzgerald, and a brother, Edward, at eight months old.

Calling hours will be Thursday November 4, 2021 from 4-8 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral, Inc. A prayer service will be Friday November 5, 2021 at 10:30 am at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at North Watertown Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Kitto officiating. Everyone is invited to the Eagles Club Aries 782, Washington Street, Watertown, after the service. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com.

