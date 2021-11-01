Don’t know where to vote Tuesday? Here’s how to find out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election Day is Tuesday and if you aren’t sure where to vote and you live in Jefferson County, the Board of Elections has an easy way for you to find out.

“If they don’t know where they are supposed to go, they can look at our website where there’s a voter information center where they can put in their address and it’ll tell them where their poll site is,” said Michelle LaFave, Jefferson County Board of Elections.

That website is votejefferson.com.

As for Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, you can call your county’s Board of Elections Office.

