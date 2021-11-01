Advertisement

Family with young children summits 46 Adirondack high peaks

The Pearson family has climbed all 46 high peaks of the Adirondack mountains.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lyons Falls family with children ages 6, 9 and 10, has climbed all 46 high peaks of the Adirondack mountains. It’s an impressive feat, but the Pearson family isn’t finished yet.

“When we started summiting, the views were just incredible. I mean, you felt such a sense of accomplishment, not only physically but mentally, and you just felt free,” said Alanah Pearson.

Unbeatable views. That’s what kept the Pearson family coming back for more.

“It was almost like an addiction at that point,” said Alanah Pearson.

Over five months, John, a Fort Drum solider, and his wife, Alanah, hiked the 46 peaks with their three kids Ariana, Carson, and Logan, ages 6 through 10, in tow.

“The planning and resourcing behind a feat like this is a lot different than the military, and it provided me a good challenge to make sure my kids stayed safe during this process,” said John.

When the family reached their final peak on October 17, they became Adirondack 46ers - getting a letter of congratulations, a patch, and a spot in the 46er book.

“I’m hoping that Ariana might be the youngest for the year, which is hopefully something she can live on for the rest of her life and tell people, ‘At 6 years old I conquered a feat that a lot adults set out for,’” said John.

A life lesson for their kids and a bonding experience for their family, the Pearson’s want people to know just because something looks impossible, doesn’t mean that it is.

“I think people just need to get out of their comfort zone, and just lean into it and try it. Maybe they’ll find that sense of purpose and sense of accomplishment that we’ve found,” said John.

You’d think after hiking 46 high peaks, they’d want a break. But, that’s not the case for the Pearsons. They have 65 more peaks to go before they become Northeast 111ers.

