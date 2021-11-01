Advertisement

Firefighters battle blaze at Snow Ridge

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A maintenance garage at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin was damaged by Friday Sunday night.

Lewis County dispatchers say when Turin firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke from outside the building and heavy fire inside near the wood stove.

No equipment was lost and some tools were slightly damaged. The north wall was damaged by intense fire and heat.

Fire officials say the fire started near the wood stove. The cause is not under investigation.

Helping the Turin Fire Department were Constableville Fire and Ambulance and the Lyons Falls Fire Department.

