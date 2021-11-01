Advertisement

Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak training underway

Fort Drum soldiers during training exercise
Fort Drum soldiers during training exercise(Fort Drum)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s annual training exercise, Mountain Peak, started Monday.

The post expects heavy military traffic between Route 11, State Route 26 and County Route 30, mainly in the morning hours Tuesday. All day Wednesday is expected to be equally as busy.

Mountain Peak goes for about 2 weeks and will involve more noise than usual around post because of live-fire exercises.

Fort Drum says training will focus on collective warfighting skills, including convoy movements, setting up field sites, soldiering tasks, command and control and air-assault operations.

Units within 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate in the training while members of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and 10th Sustainment Brigade will all provide support during the exercise.

