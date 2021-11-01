Advertisement

Hochul commends federal court’s decision to uphold NY’s vaccine mandate

A federal appeals panel has upheld New York’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal appeals panel has upheld New York’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.

According to the Associated Press, the ruling late Friday reversed the decision by an upstate judge who had temporarily blocked vaccination requirements because the mandate did not accommodate religious exemptions.

In a brief order, a panel of three 2nd Circuit judges also upheld a ruling by a Brooklyn judge who had found the mandate constitutional.

The appeals court said a written decision would follow at a later date.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul commended the ruling:

“On Day One, I pledged as Governor to battle this pandemic and take bold action to protect the health of all New Yorkers. I commend the Second Circuit’s findings affirming our first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe.”

