Kulzer, Leviker vie again for Lewis County legislator

Lewis County
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The race for Lewis County’s 7th legislative district is a rematch of 2019′s campaign.

Incumbent Greg Kulzer is running against village of Turin mayor Josh Leviker.

Kulzer has been on the county Board of Legislators for the past 8 years, but that is being strongly challenged.

Leviker beat Kulzer in the primary and is the Republican candidate. Kulzer is running as an independent.

Kulzer is touting his experience while Leviker wants to bring fresh ideas to the board.

“I have 8 years experience on the board. I’ve been dedicated to doing the job as legislator. People realize that some of the stuff that needs to get done gets done that way, with experience,” said Kulzer.

“Younger and a different mentality I guess. Sometimes they say new blood is good,” said Leviker.

Leviker says he wants to improve the recreation industry in the Tug Hill region and keep taxes where they are.

Kulzer says he wants to use the pandemic relief money to bring high-speed internet and broadband to the county if re-elected.

