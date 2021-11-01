Advertisement

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below

November 1 at 9:45 pm - Live Stream
November 1 9:45 pm to 10:45 pm
November 1 9:45 pm to 10:45 pm(Broadway World)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Monday, November 1 at 9:45 pm ET Live Stream (no on demand option)

Drew Gasparini, composer of The Karate Kid, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: the Broadway Musical, returns to his beloved Feinstein’s/54 Below for an intimate evening of music, reflection and friendship. It’ll just be Drew and a band commemorating this moment of re-connection.

“To know me is to know that I’m always looking for an excuse to celebrate, and man if this isn’t a moment for celebration. We made it. We can finally emerge from our cocoons to clink glasses, hug one another, and belt our faces off. If that isn’t a reason to party, I don’t know what is.”

Live from Feinstein’s/54 Below is a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway’s Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

