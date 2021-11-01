Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A motorcycle crash over the weekend took the life of a prominent first responder for Massena.
It happened Saturday evening in the town of Brasher.
According to state police, 56-year-old Jan E. Hondusky was riding his motorcycle on County Route 53 when he hit two deer. He was pronounced dead at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Hondusky, better known by his middle name, Erik, served with the Massena Rescue Squad for more than 35 years.
He was a past chief, past board president and was an emergency medical technician.
He also served as safety officer in the Helena Volunteer fire department for 7 years.
