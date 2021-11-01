Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash

TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A motorcycle crash over the weekend took the life of a prominent first responder for Massena.

It happened Saturday evening in the town of Brasher.

According to state police, 56-year-old Jan E. Hondusky was riding his motorcycle on County Route 53 when he hit two deer. He was pronounced dead at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Hondusky, better known by his middle name, Erik, served with the Massena Rescue Squad for more than 35 years.

He was a past chief, past board president and was an emergency medical technician.

He also served as safety officer in the Helena Volunteer fire department for 7 years.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.