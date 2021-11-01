Advertisement

Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - A motorcycle crash over the weekend took the life of a prominent first responder for Massena.

It happened Saturday evening in the town of Brasher.

According to state police, 56-year-old Jan E. Hondusky was riding his motorcycle on County Route 53 when he hit two deer. He was pronounced dead at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Hondusky, better known by his middle name, Erik, served with the Massena Rescue Squad for more than 35 years.

He was a past chief, past board president and was an emergency medical technician.

He also served as safety officer in the Helena Volunteer fire department for 7 years.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween always brings out the ghosts and goblins. And it’s one North Country man’s goal to...
North Country ghost buster conducts paranormal investigations
Sexual assault
Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Fire
Firefighters battle blaze at Snow Ridge
Wake Up Weather
Snow in the forecast for some

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg’s proposed budget calls for tax, job cuts
Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s official visitors must show proof of COVID vaccination or negative test
COVID-19 Deaths
3 new COVID deaths, 290 infections reported in region
Voting
Don’t know where to vote Tuesday? Here’s how to find out