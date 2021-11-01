Advertisement

Massena Town Board member resigns

Bob Elsner
Bob Elsner(wwny)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Town Board will be down one starting Monday as a councilor is resigning.

Bob Elsner is stepping down effective November 1st due to personal and family matters.

This according to Town of Massena Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy, who says he learned of Elsner’s resignation Sunday and was surprised by it.

“Since he’s been on the board, he’s been very helpful and hardworking. And I’m really, truly going to miss him,” said O’Shaugnessy.

O’Shaugnhessy says the town board has the choice to leave Elsner’s seat vacant, or appoint someone to it until the 2022 November election.

He adds the topic will likely be discussed at this Wednesday’s budget work session.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Traffic was backed up on I-81 southbound near Watertown as a truck burned on the side of the...
I-81 traffic stalled as a southbound truck caught fire
Photos of Kim Sheitz
Tribute to Copenhagen man vandalized, villagers, soldiers unite to rebuild it
Kyle Troup
Kyle Troup brings his flamboyant bowling style to the north country
Gavel
Canton man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

Latest News

A federal appeals panel has upheld New York’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Hochul commends federal court’s decision to uphold NY’s vaccine mandate
The kids in Watertown were hitting the streets to trick-or-treat by 5 PM.
Watertown streets packed as kids Trick-or-Treat
It’s the home stretch for 2021 Watertown City Council candidates.
Final days on the campaign trail for Watertown City Council candidates
Final days on the campaign trail for Watertown City Council candidates