Massena Town Board member resigns

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Town Board will be down one starting Monday as a councilor is resigning.

Bob Elsner is stepping down effective November 1st due to personal and family matters.

This according to Town of Massena Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy, who says he learned of Elsner’s resignation Sunday and was surprised by it.

“Since he’s been on the board, he’s been very helpful and hardworking. And I’m really, truly going to miss him,” said O’Shaugnessy.

O’Shaugnhessy says the town board has the choice to leave Elsner’s seat vacant, or appoint someone to it until the 2022 November election.

He adds the topic will likely be discussed at this Wednesday’s budget work session.

