Snow in the forecast for some

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the beginning of November and it’s going to feel like it.

We could see a few spotty showers today. It will mostly be in the 40s, with temperatures topping out around 50 for some.

A lake effect system will form during the evening and overnight, with rain for most and snow and freezing rain possible in higher elevations.

Lows will be in the upper 30s.

The lake effect system continues Tuesday morning. Some places could see mixed precipitation early on. The system moves south over the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a mix of rain and snow early. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of mixed precipitation Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and in the upper 40s with a 30 percent chance of mixed precipitation in the morning.

The weekend is looking nice and seasonably cool. It will be mostly sunny with days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

