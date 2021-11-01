Sunday Sports: Gouverneur football to host OFA, trip to states on the line

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday afternoon in Gouverneur, the Section 10 Class C Football championship will be decided as the undefeated Gouverneur Wildcats host OFA, with a trip to states on the line.

These 2 teams met back on October 9th, with the Wildcats outlasting the Blue Devils 29-28 in overtime, handing OFA it’s only loss of the season.

Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin knows it will be a battle for his team to make it back to states.

”Yeah, we talk about that every day. You know, if it’s year to year, or if it’s 5 years, or whatever, it is we always have the X. We have the bullseye, everyone’s coming. We’re gonna get every team’s best effort, and we have to match and surpass that every week and it’s very hard to do. We know that going in, that everyone wants to beat us and we’re good with the challenge and we’ll see what we can do,” said Devlin.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.