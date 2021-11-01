What’s next for hospitals with unvaxxed workers who claimed religious exemption?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Healthcare workers in New York can no longer use religion as a reason for avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to a federal appeals court.

Some north country hospitals do have unvaccinated workers because of the religious exemption. Now hospital officials are asking what the next steps are.

On Friday, a federal appeals court got rid of the temporary restraining order that allowed some healthcare workers to claim religious exemptions to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, the state can enforce the vaccine on all healthcare workers. Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center is one hospital that does have unvaccinated employees.

Hospital officials said in a statement, “We are awaiting further guidance from the department of health as to what this means. As soon as we have the guidance, we will communicate that to our staff and adhere to that guidance.”

Representatives from St. Lawrence Health System are awaiting further guidance from the state as well, saying, “We are continuing to monitor this issue and work with our trade organizations and our representatives in Albany to obtain clarity on the order.”

Carthage Area Hospital officials say things won’t change there since the hospital terminated all unvaccinated workers by the original September 27 vaccination deadline.

“Any employees that requested exemption - religious or otherwise - were evaluated to see if they could have a safe, reasonable accomodation. We were unable to do so with those handful of employees,” said Taylour Scanlin, marketing director, Carthage Area Hospital.

She says 100 percent of CAH staff is vaccinated as a result.

Officials from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center say they’re in the same boat as Carthage Area Hospital, which share one CEO and share the same policies.

Governor Hochul praised the court’s ruling, saying she will do everything in her power to keep New Yorkers safe.

CNN reports 16,000 healthcare workers in New York claimed a religious exemption.

