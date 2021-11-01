Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo complaint, vandalism & COVID shot during pregnancy

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sex crime complaint has been filed against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The complaint accuses Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt, an allegation he denies:

Couldn’t have happened to a better person.

Vicki Booser-Coughlin

It won’t go anywhere. There will be a quiet payoff.

Ron Durand

Copenhagen decorated the village in honor of a well-known member of the community. But, the night before his funeral, vandals struck. Fort Drum says the three alleged vandals were soldiers:

I was so disgusted when I saw this...Made me even madder to learn it was done by some disrespectful Army soldiers!

Kay Hassett

Dishonorable discharge should be in order.

Ann Showers

Fort Drum’s OB/GYN clinic and Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center recommend pregnant and breastfeeding women get the COVID vaccine:

Currently pregnant and seeing Fort Drum OB. They can kiss my a**.

Lauren Raspberry

If you’re pregnant, the responsible and loving thing to do is to get vaccinated.

Michael A. Tissaw

