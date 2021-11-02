Advertisement

Bette Phinney, of Calcium

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Bette Phinney (born as Elizabeth Irene Pickering) was born on February 25th, 1930 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Wilfred and Viola (Robinson) Pickering. Bette is survived by her significant other, Clifford House of Calcium, NY.

She was the beloved mother of Sue Ballou, Steve Ackey, Jackie Billings, Randy Phinney, Tim Phinney, and Monty Phinney, and had several special grandchildren.

Bette loved her family, gardening, cooking, ice skating and all animals. She would do anything for anyone in need and would never expect anything in return. She ALWAYS put everyone else first. Spending time with her family and cooking was what made her smile the most. You couldn’t help but smile when you saw her. She had the biggest heart and such a genuine way about her. Her grandson, Levi, would make her light up just by walking into the room. Bette was the kind of person that if you knew her, you loved her. She was and is loved by many and will be missed every day.

Per her wishes her services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.  Condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

