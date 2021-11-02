Advertisement

Country hoedown benefits Turkey Bowl

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Break out your “country best.” There’s a hoedown in Lowville this weekend.

Organizer Suzanne LeBarron talked about the Country Hoedown Dance that raises money for the Carthage Turkey Bowl. The Turkey Bowl helps north country cancer victims.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The hoedown is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 7 at the Lowville Elks Club. Doors open at noon.

There will be a costume contest. Music will be by the Nelson Brothers Band.

Admission is $5.

Call 315-657-1746 to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Sexual assault
Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County
Wake Up Weather
Snow in the forecast for some
Fire
Firefighters battle blaze at Snow Ridge
COVID vaccine
What’s next for hospitals with unvaxxed workers who claimed religious exemption?

Latest News

FILE - Deadlines are looming for troops and defense civilian employees to get mandated COVID-19...
Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine
South Jefferson teammates Karsyn Burnash and Alexa Doe prepare for cross country sectionals...
South Jeff prepares for cross country sectionals
Lisbon's Storm Walker scores on a long direct kick in the Section X Class D championship...
Shootouts determine what teams go to state Class D soccer playoffs
Five Fort Drum soldiers were honored at Monday night's Watertown city council meeting for...
Soldiers honored for actions in Arsenal Street fiery crash