Country hoedown benefits Turkey Bowl

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Break out your “country best.” There’s a hoedown in Lowville this weekend.

Organizer Suzanne LeBarron talked about the Country Hoedown Dance that raises money for the Carthage Turkey Bowl. The Turkey Bowl helps north country cancer victims.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The hoedown is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 7 at the Lowville Elks Club. Doors open at noon.

There will be a costume contest. Music will be by the Nelson Brothers Band.

Admission is $5.

Call 315-657-1746 to find out more.

