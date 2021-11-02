Crane School of Music - Concerts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Crane Ensemble Performances

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Presents Concerts Featuring Percussion, Jazz, Latin, Brass & Viola Ensembles

The talented student artists from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will take center stage for a series of exciting ensemble performances starting tonight.

Upcoming free performances include:

Tuesday, Nov. 2: Crane Percussion Ensemble, 8 p.m., Sara M. Snell Music Theater

Directed by SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Jim Petercsak, the 20-member Crane Percussion Ensemble will be joined by guest conductor and Crane alumnus Geoffrey Snow ‘17 during this concert. This performance is dedicated to Neil Ellwood Peart, the Canadian musician, songwriter and author, best known as the drummer and primary lyricist of the rock band Rush.

Thursday, Nov. 4: Crane Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m., Snell Theater

Directed by Michael R. Dudley Jr., the Crane Jazz Ensemble will present “Eclipse: The Music of the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra,” inspired by the most influential big band since the swing era.

Friday, Nov. 5: Crane Latin Ensemble, 8 p.m., Snell Theater

The Crane Latin Ensemble will present a program of Afro-Cuban dance music, including pieces in traditional styles, such as mambo, cha-cha and danzon, as well as contemporary Latin jazz. Featured composers will include Tito Puente, Oscar Hernandez, Eddie Palmieri and Chris Washburne. The Crane Latin Ensemble is directed by Peter McCoy.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Crane Brass Ensemble, 8 p.m., Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

The Crane Brass Ensemble will present a broad range of works, stretching from a Bach suite, to Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” to jazz arrangements and contemporary pieces. The 22-member ensemble is directed by Brianne Borden.

Friday, Nov. 12: Crane Viola Ensemble, 5:30 p.m., Snell Theater

The Crane Viola Ensemble will present Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Suite for Viola and Orchestra,” followed by Jennifer Higdon’s arrangement of the hymn “Amazing Grace,” and Jessica Meyer’s 2020 piece, “A Fire to be Kindled.” The ensemble is directed by Shelly Tramposh.

Crane is thrilled to safely welcome back audiences for performances once again this year. Audience members will be required to wear face coverings, and seating will be socially distanced.

The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation -- and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy. To view upcoming performances, and find the livestream link, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

