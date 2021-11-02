Advertisement

De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square in April.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square in April.(Richard Drew | AP / Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to joining the race for governor of New York after filing paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee.

The Democrat filed paperwork last week to create a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future that will allow him to raise funds for a statewide campaign.

De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve New York state.

He said Tuesday that wants “to do more for the people in this city and this state.”

