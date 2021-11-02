Advertisement

Election inspector still going strong after nearly 40 years

Emilie Cuppernell
Emilie Cuppernell(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Names on the ballot change from year to year. How we vote has changed over time, too. But, something - make that someone - has stayed the same when voting in Three Mile Bay.

Voters have filed in and out of the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall polling place for decades. All those years greeted by a familiar face.

“Since ‘83, since 1983,” said Emilie Cuppernell.

Cuppernell says a town of Lyme official first asked if she wanted to be an election inspector around 40 years ago.

As far as Cuppernell can remember, she hasn’t missed a year since.

“Both for primary and election,” she said.

A couple of things keep her coming back.

“Seeing all the people that come back every year and visiting with them,” she said.

For Cuppernell, a chance to catch up is also an opportunity to be part of something bigger.

“I think it’s important that you are involved in your community and your elections and such,” she said.

And even with four decades on the job, Cuppernell plans to continue for the foreseeable future.

“As long as I’m upright, I guess. I’m in my 80′s now. So, hopefully I have a few more years,” she said.

One thing Cuppernell hopes to see while she’s running the polls is younger people coming in to vote - new faces for her to get to know.

