Electric bike stolen, Watertown police ask public for help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are asking the public for help in finding an electric bicycle that was stolen last month.

It happened on the morning of October 24 at Coffeen Heights Apartments.

The suspect is accused of stealing a 4EASION 20″ electric bicycle, which has a black and orange frame with orange-colored rims.

It was last seen being ridden on Coffeen Street towards Bellew Avenue.

There was no battery attached to the bike at the time of the theft.

If anyone has information on the location of the bicycle, police ask you to call them at 315-782-2233.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.