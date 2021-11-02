Advertisement

Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of a car.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend and leaving his body in the trunk of a car, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police say John Eisenman, 60, learned in October 2020 that his daughter’s boyfriend may have been responsible for allegedly selling her to a sex trafficking organization.

Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area that month.

According to police, Eisenman confronted his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend in November 2020, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a car.

Police say he hit the man in the head with a cinder block and stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.

Eisenman is accused of abandoning the vehicle with the body still inside in a remote area. The car stayed in that location until someone moved it in October 2021 and abandoned it in a different place.

People who rummaged through and took things from the car called police to report a foul odor coming from the trunk.

Responding officers were able to verify human remains were inside the trunk of the car, according to police.

Eisenman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to this case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Sexual assault
Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County
Wake Up Weather
Snow in the forecast for some
Fire
Firefighters battle blaze at Snow Ridge
COVID vaccine
What’s next for hospitals with unvaxxed workers who claimed religious exemption?

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square in April.
De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Final preparations for children's COVID-19 vaccine distribution being made
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws