Giving Tree program underway in Canton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Canton Church & Community Program needs your help to make a child’s holiday brighter this Christmas.

Marti MacArthur and Susan Holz appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the group’s Giving Tree program. Watch their interview above.

The program will provide local children from families in need with clothing and toy/gift vouchers, as well as a pair of new pajamas and a hand-knitted hat made by a local group.

Each family will also receive a food voucher.

People who want to give to Giving Tree 2021 have many ways to do it. They may take a tag envelope from one of the many trees around town and send a donation to Church & Community Giving Tree at PO Box 55, Canton, NY, 13617.

They can also drop off their donation at the Second Chance Thrift Shop, 30 Court Street, Canton.

Those who prefer to give online may go to ccpcanton.org, click the “Donate” button and pay with PayPal. The first page has a drop down menu to allow donors to choose “Giving Tree,” and then enter the amount.

Gifts will be distributed to parents on December 4.

