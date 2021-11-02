Joseph P. Labiendo, 76, of Chaumont

Joseph P. Labiendo, aka “The Hermit”, 76, of Chaumont, NY, passed away November 1, 2021, at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Joseph P. Labiendo, aka “The Hermit”, 76, of Chaumont, NY, passed away November 1, 2021, at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family.

He was born on April 12, 1945, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Joseph and Mary T. (Turcott) Labiendo. He attended area schools and survived a catholic education. Much to the delight of his mother, he graduated.

Joe was a manager for Black Clawson Co., selling several million dollar orders for paper machine dryers, later serving as a project manager on Fort Drum. He retired in 2007 to pursue his moonshining activities and weed gardens.

He will be remembered for his charity work and great sense of humor.

He was married two times, which didn’t last. Not wanting to give up, he met the love of his life Donna Beckstead in 1994. Sadly, she passed away in 2005.

Among his survivors are his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Patti Labiendo, LaFargeville, NY; a daughter, Amy Appleton, LaFargeville, NY; four sisters and their husbands, Rose and Paul Brenon, Watertown, NY, Arlene Williams, Watertown, NY, Veronica and Charles Dufresne, Rochester, NY, and Alexandra “Sandy” and John Pinsonneault, Watertown, NY; four beautiful granddaughters, Lindsay Labiendo, Lauren Labiendo, Kacy Appleton and Logan Labiendo; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Jesse Besaw, who Joe loved like a son, and his family.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

There will be no viewing since his family refused to honor his request to have him standing in the corner of the room, wearing his signature flannel shirt and jeans, while holding a jar of his favorite hooch in his hand, so as to appear natural to his visitors. He will be cremated, a fitting end!!

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 5th at the Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or to the NRA.

