Lake effect rain & snow

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to rain pretty much all day, but not for everyone.

That’s thanks to a lake effect system that dumping rain in a band coming off Lake Ontario. It’s also delivering snow when it hits higher elevations.

Outside the band, it could be anywhere from mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

It will be a breezy day with highs in the mid-40s.

The lake effect drifts to southern Jefferson and Lewis counties overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a chance of mixed precipitation in the morning for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The rest of all three days should be mainly dry.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 40s on Wednesday, mostly cloudy and in the low 40s on Thursday, and mostly sunny and in the upper 40s on Friday.

The weekend will be nice. It will be mostly sunny and around 50 both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be partly sunny and 50 on Monday.

