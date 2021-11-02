Advertisement

Live at noon: Election Day is here

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election day is here and in Watertown it’s a race for city council. Seven candidates are vying for three seats.

A couple of the candidates got out early to vote.

Reporter John Pirsos reported live from Watertown’s Stone Presbyterian Church during 7 News At Noon.

You can watch his report in the video above.

City council candidates Amy Horton and Lisa Ruggiero voted at Stone Presbyterian Tuesday morning. Horton is running against Patrick Hickey for an unexpired two-year seat. Incumbent Ruggiero is running for another four-year term.

Both candidates say the leg work is done. Now it’s up to the voters.

“I’m excited, I’m optimistic,” Horton said. “I’ve done all that I can possibly do to talk to all the voters, to earn their support, knocking on over 2,000 doors and I’m really proud of that. And I’m hoping that everybody sees that.”

“It’s been a long, hard eight months for this campaign as I know it has been for the other candidates as well,” Ruggiero said. “So, I’m glad that we’re here today - you know, got here. The big thing I would like to say is, number one make sure everybody does get out and vote because we have seen it in city elections where one vote does matter.”

Ruggiero, Cliff Olney, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani (write-in), and Michelle Capone are running for the four-year seats. We’ll have two winners from that group.

Horton and Patrick Hickey are running for the two-year seat. The top vote-getter will win that.

We’re also following an eight-way race for three seats on the Ogdensburg city council. We’re hearing that there’s been a steady stream of voters there.

Polls close at 9 p.m. We’ll have results on this website and during 7 News Tonight at 11 p.m.

