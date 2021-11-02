Local races in the spotlight on Election Day

(WWNY) - It’s Election Day and people across the north country will cast their ballots.

Polls opened at 6 a.m and will close at 9 p.m.

All races are local. There are no contests for statewide or national posts.

7 News will cover Watertown and Ogdensburg city council races, a contest for St. Lawrence County Family Court judge, and a handful of county legislator races in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

We’ll have updates after the polls close on this website and results on 7 News Tonight at 11 p.m.

There will be no 10 p.m. newscast on WNYF, Fox28 because of Game 6 of the World Series. We’s host a live event on Facebook around 9:40 p.m.

