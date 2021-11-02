Mary O’Donnel, 97, of Gouverneur

Mary O’Donnel, 97, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Mary O’Donnel, 97, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 5th at 2:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church, Gouverneur with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating and burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. A celebration of life will follow the burial at Mullin’s Restaurant. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm with an 8:00 pm rosary service at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. The family requests attendees to please wear masks.

Mary was born in Edwards on February 3, 1924, the daughter of Antonio and Maria Rosa (Ponessa) Curcio.

She was a member of the class of 1943 at Gouverneur High School and began her career as the first waitress at the newly opened Clearview Restaurant. Mary also worked as a waitress at the Casablanca Restaurant and Pistolesi’s Dry Cleaning. She eventually ventured out on her own as the owner and operator of her laundromat.

She married James A. Skeldon and he died on the U.S.S. Swordfish during WW II. Mary married Raymond Mullin, who passed away in 1952, and Harold O’Donnel in 1955, and he passed away in 1997.

Mary was known for her cooking skills and hosting events for her family. She also enjoyed listening to music, reading, gardening, bowling, and playing golf. Mary also enjoyed traveling whether it was to Europe to visit family or to New York to watch her beloved Yankees. She was a member of St. James Church.

Mary is survived by her children James and Diane Skeldon of Watertown, Daniel Mullin, Kathy and Rodney Tracey, Melanie Mullin, all of Gouverneur, Debbie Leonard of Syracuse, her daughter-in-law Charlene Mullin of Gouverneur, 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was beloved “Nona” to her 114 grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her three husbands, her son Mark Mullin, a daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Betz) Mullin, a son-in-law David Leonard, a grandson Ryan Tracey, a granddaughter Mary Katherine, great-granddaughters Sarah Mae and Evelyn Janet Rose, a great-grandson Jack, a great-great-granddaughter Charlie Rose, and a great-great-grandchild Francis Jude. Mary is also predeceased by her sister Irene (Curcio) Caldwell and brothers Charles and Gennaro Aurelio and Louis, Orlando, and Ermando Curcio.

Mary’s family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Maplewood for the excellent care that Mary received over the last several years.

Memorial donations to honor Mary are encouraged to St. James School, 164 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.