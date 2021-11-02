Michelle René Legault, 51, of Watertown and formerly of Morristown

René passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her home in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michelle René Legault, age 51, of Watertown and formerly of Morristown, NY, will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Rev. Edgar A. LaCombe, III officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM until the time of the services on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. René passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her home in Watertown, NY.

René is survived by her two children, Nevin Legault of Morristown, NY and Creighton Legault of Malone, NY; her parents, William and Penny Mead of Morristown, NY; grandchildren Kyland Bedford of Ogdensburg, NY, Carson Legault of Morristown, NY and Lukas Legault of Malone, NY; a sister, Melissa Lynch and her husband, Dennis, of Mocksville, NC; a niece, Emily Lynch and a nephew, Paul Lynch, both of Mocksville, NC; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

René was born on July 18, 1970, in Biloxi, Mississippi at Keesler Air Force Base, the daughter of William “Bill” and Penelope “Penny” (Istre) Mead. She graduated from Morristown Central School in 1988 and earned her Cosmetology Certificate from BOCES Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg, NY. René married David Legault on August 29, 1999, in Watertown, NY, with the Justice of the Peace officiating. René worked for Peter Gavin, owner of Peter’s Hair Salon, eventually taking over ownership, renaming it “A New U.”

René loved pets, especially her three dogs – Phoenix, Moose and MJ. She was a very talented artist and had many works of art displayed at local college art shows during her school career. René will be remembered best as being a compassionate free spirit. Donations may be made in René's memory to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.

