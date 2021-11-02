Ogdensburg voters choosing 3 for city council

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg residents are choosing 3 members for city council.

Three incumbents, Mike Powers, Nichole Kennedy and Dan Skamperle are facing challenges from Robert Edie, Esbon or E.J. Wordon Jr., Ronald Lesperance and Richard Breen. Also, Dennis Mehaffy has a write-in campaign going.

At stake are Powers’, Kennedy’s and Skamperle’s united opposition to Mayor Mike Skelly and the other council members, who make up a majority voice on council.

Some will see Tuesday’s election as a referendum on Skelly’s current popularity.

“We all have a common goal: improve Ogdensburg. So, I think if we keep that in mind, we can do great things,” said Wendy Hamilton, Ogdensburg voter.

In Ogdensburg, there are 5,500 active voters. As of 4 p.m., more than 1,100 had gone to the polls. That’s around 20 percent turnout.

A St. Lawrence County elections official calls 20 percent unusually down for Ogdensburg.

