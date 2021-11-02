Advertisement

Police: Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. The Raiders won 34-24.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified.

Charges were not immediately filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await results of the police investigation.

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that on behalf of their client they also were investigating the crash “and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

The Raiders released a statement saying the team is aware of the accident involving Ruggs. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs is a second-year wide receiver who was taken 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a productive three-year career at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship as a freshman in 2017.

Ruggs has 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns this season. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs, from Montgomery, Alabama, caught 12 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman with Alabama in 2017. He caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the 26-23 victory against Georgia in the championship game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Sexual assault
Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County
Wake Up Weather
Snow in the forecast for some
Fire
Firefighters battle blaze at Snow Ridge
COVID vaccine
What’s next for hospitals with unvaxxed workers who claimed religious exemption?

Latest News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to his constituents at his "Mayor on the Block" event on...
Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutor says Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data