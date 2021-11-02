Region reports 4 COVID deaths, 187 infections

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the second day in a row, Jefferson County is reporting multiple deaths due to COVID-19.

The county announced 4 more people died, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 110.

There were 127 new cases and 22 people in the hospital due to COVID.

St. Lawrence County reported 55 new cases and 33 hospitalizations.

There were 5 new COVID infections in Lewis County. Five people are in the hospital because of the virus.

