Robert “Bob” E. Moore, 85, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Robert “Bob” E. Moore, age 85, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital on October 31, 2021. Per Robert’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held in West Potsdam Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.

Robert was born on June 14, 1936 the son of the late Melvin E. and Irene C. (Blanchard) Moore in Potsdam, NY. He graduated from Kenmore High School. He was in the Navy Reserves for 14 years. He worked for the Town of Tonawanda for five years as a heavy Equipment operator, then for the Kenmore Police Department for 20 years, retiring in 1983. While at the police department Robert served on the Swat and Tactical pistol with special weapons, receiving the departments only Medal of Valor. Bob later relocated back to the North Country. Living in Madrid, where he was employed as a school bus driver for Madrid-Waddington School for 14 years. He was married to Carol Kurkowski for 14 years, which ended in divorce. He later married Donna Porter on July 12th 2008 at the First United Methodist Church with the Pastor Bonnie Bates officiating.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna and a son Mark R. Moore of Kenmore, NY a sister, Suzanne (Robert) C. Huddleston, of Franklinville, NY; two nephews, Charles and Bruce Huddleston, one great-nephews, a great niece, a great-great nephew and a great-niece. He was predeceased by a step-daughter Stacy Porter on October 9, 2019

Robert was a member of many organizations, including past Master of Waddington F & AM Lodge No. 393, past District Deputy Grand Master 2nd St. Lawrence District 2000-2002, Scottish Rite Valley of Norwood, Past Wise Master of Council of Rose Croix, past President Worship Association 2003.

The Shriner’s of Watertown, Divan, as Director for five years, Director of staff for 10 years, past member and President of Up & Downs. Fulton Chapter of Eastern Star No. 515, Buffalo Bethlehem Chapter No. 613.

Bob enjoyed reading, watching videos, riding the roads and enjoyed “North Country Living”. An avid sports fan and NASCAR follower, Bob loved his Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres hockey teams. Bob loved his pets and was sad to lose his dog Shadow in August of this year. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Madrid and a past choir member. A past Madrid Youth Commissioner for 5 years and past member of the Madrid Rescue Squad and served as chief for two terms.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Eastern Star Home; 8290 NY-69, Oriskany, NY 13424 and the Masonic Care Community of New York; 2150 Bleecker St, Utica, NY 13501.

