Samaritan Keep Home reports 3 more COVID deaths, 20 new infections among residents

Samaritan Keep Home
Samaritan Keep Home(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home reports another 3 residents have died from COVID-19.

An additional 20 residents have tested positive, meaning a total of 104 people living at the home have been infected during the current outbreak.

Officials said 26 residents have recovered.

All residents are isolating-in-place and are being closely monitored.

Four more employees have been infected with COVID and the home is in the process of completing staff testing Tuesday.

