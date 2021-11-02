Shootouts determine what teams go to state Class D soccer playoffs

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two pairs of co-champions were declared at the Section X Class D championships at Potsdam High School Monday night. Which teams advance to states was decided by shootouts.

It was Lisbon vs. Chateaugay on the girls’ side.

This game goes scoreless through regulation and four overtimes, resulting in both teams being declared co-champions.

For advancement to state playoffs, we go directly to the shootout.

Chateaugay’s Olivia Cook scores top shelf and it’s 1-0 Bulldogs.

Teammate Kate Bleakly ricochets a kick off the goaltender and it’s 2-0 Bulldogs.

Lisbon’s Leah Warren responds with a lower right kick. Now it’s 2-1.

Kylee Morgan rips a kick inside the opposite post and it’s 3-1 Chateaugay.

Lisbon’s Julia Rishe fires inside the inside post. 3-2.

Kara Dumas puts the game away with the top-shelf game winner.

Chateaugay advances to the state tournament with a shootout win over Lisbon.

On the boys’ side, it was Lisbon vs. Morristown.

On the direct kick, Lisbon’s Storm Walker hits the crossbar, touching off a wild scramble for the loose ball. Miles Gendebien eventually finds the back of the net, making it 1-0 Lisbon.

Walker again tries the long direct kick -- and scores. It’s 2-0 Golden Knights.

Morristown rockets back with two goals in the final 12 minutes and nearly wins in sudden-victory overtime when Cody Howard feeds Seth Witherhead inside, but Caleb Richardson makes a spectacular diving save.

Tied 2-2 after overtime, both teams are declared co-champions. Then the shootout to advance to states:

Gendebien scores, 1-0 Lisbon.

Cooper Bennett answers, it’s 1-1.

Chase Jacobs finds the mark, 2-1 Lisbon.

Walker again, 3-1 Lisbon.

Joe Wrobel needs to score to keep the Rockets alive, but Richardson makes a great toe save, sending the Golden Knights on to state play with a 3-1 final in the shootout.

