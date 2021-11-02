Slush, ice make for tricky driving on Interstate 81

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day for north country tow truck companies as a portion of Interstate 81 was under a travel advisory in southern Jefferson County Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent out the advisory just after 11 a.m. as slush and ice covered the roadways.

Derrigo’s Service Center in Mannsville responded to nearly ten calls over a two-hour period in Adams alone.

Truck driver Keith Waterman Jr. says the driver of one car he had to tow saw a truck off of 81. The car slipped, spun, and hit the truck.

“It’s probably a combination of not paying attention, to driving too fast, not paying attention to what the what the road conditions are. Those are the big factors on all of it,” he said.

Plows traveled north and southbound on I-81, putting salt down. The advisory was canceled at around 1:45 p.m.

