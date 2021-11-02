Soldiers honored for actions in Arsenal Street fiery crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has honored five Fort Drum soldiers who jumped into action to help the victims of a fiery crash.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the soldiers each received a special coin from Mayor Jeff Smith after he dedicated the day to them. It was in recognition for the soldiers’ actions on October 14 after a pickup truck collided with an SUV on Arsenal Street. The soldiers helped get passengers out of the burning truck.

“The moment I saw the driver, I had a moment where I was like, ‘oh, my God, this is happening,’” Spc. Zachary Broxson said. “I saw nobody go in. It was just like, ‘all right, I got to go in there.’”

“I noticed the vehicle was on fire, but it didn’t recognize with me,” Spc. William Berube said. “I thought it wasn’t an important factor. I just needed to help whoever was in the accident.”

“I was nervous,” Spc. Shane Cockerham said, “but I just thought, you know, if it’s not me, then who else?”

For some of the soldiers, recognition was a surprise and, while it’s rewarding, they say they were just happy to help.

