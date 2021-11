WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure to the north will continue to push chilly air over Lake Ontario. Expect lake effect rain and snow tonight with lows in the upper 30′s.

Lake effect rain and snow is expected the next few days. Highs will be in the 40′s with lows around 30.

Friday will be dry and cool.

