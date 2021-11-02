South Jeff prepares for cross country sectionals

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The Section III cross country sectionals are this coming weekend at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

One of the teams favored to do well this coming weekend, is the South Jefferson girls’ cross country team.

The Spartans head into sectionals sporting a Frontier League championship.

Led by the number-one runner in the state Alexa Doe along with teammate Karsyn Burnash, much is expected of coach Justin Crossway’s team.

“Sectionals, I definitely want to get a good time,” Doe said. “I want to win. I also want to help our team go to states. That’s one of my big goals -- and just see what goes on from there.”

“I’m really excited,” Burnash said. “I just personally just want to run a good time and help the team make it to states. That’s really my only goal.”

“So, we’re very excited to see what Alexa and Karsyn can do,” Crossway said. “It’s nice to be ranked one and two, but they still have to go out and perform. Anybody can show up to race that day. We are excited to see what they can do individually, but also, we’ve been saying since the beginning that we want to get the team to states. It’s more about 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and what we can do together.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.