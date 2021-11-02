Advertisement

Syracuse man sentenced on drug charges involving marijuana from Akwesasne

Department of Justice(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year-old Syracuse man will is going to prison after admitting he received and sold bulk quantities of marijuana brought in through the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation.

John Wright was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to nearly 6 years (70 months) behind bars.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says as part of his guilty plea, Wright admitted that between May and August in 2017, he distributed 119 pounds of pot, sold it to people in Syracuse and sent the money back to his source, who got the weed through Akwesasne.

Wright was also ordered to pay $204,000 representing proceeds from the marijuana distribution.

