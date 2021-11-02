Timothy J. Beyer, 55, formerly of Lowville

Timothy J. Beyer, 55 of Southport, NC, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

Timothy J. Beyer, 55 of Southport, NC, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at his home.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Timothy is survived by his longtime companion, Julie Hooper and her children, Clarence Robert and Rebecca Camidge; Meredith and Joel Hoooper; his five siblings and their spouses, Martin J. and Shirley Beyer of Lowville; Linda J. Jones of Lowville; Sandra E. and Robert Bacon of Lowville; Donna M. Riley of Lowville; Jeannine B. and Kurt Munger of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Sharon Jones; and a brother, Glenn Beyer.

Timothy was born on January 25, 1966 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late John D. and Evelyn M. Petrie Beyer. He attended Lowville Academy and worked on area farms before moving to North Carolina. While living in North Carolina, he was a self employed carpenter for many years.

Timothy enjoyed cooking and loved to hunt.

Condolences may be made to Julie Hooper, 4676 Pineview Drive, Southport, NC 28461 or online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

