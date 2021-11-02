Tomorrow’s Health: kid COVID shots, kids with COVID & dosage mistakes for kids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s one final step before young kids get the green light for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the FDA cleared a two-dose shot for 5- to 11-year-olds for emergency use, and now the CDC is expected to give its stamp of approval after a meeting on Tuesday.

Shots could then begin within days.

Pfizer data shows its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections in kids.

Kids with COVID

The American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly 6.3 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a new report, they found more than one million cases were added in just the last six weeks, and children make up a quarter of weekly cases.

Dosage mistakes for kids

There’s new guidance for parents to help prevent mistakes when giving medicine to their kids.

Research shows more than 80 percent of errors involve liquid medication, with doses deviating 20 percent or more from what doctors prescribed.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using more-precise oral syringes for young children and says doctors need to make medication regimens as simple and straightforward as possible.

