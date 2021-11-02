Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: kid COVID shots, kids with COVID & dosage mistakes for kids

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s one final step before young kids get the green light for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the FDA cleared a two-dose shot for 5- to 11-year-olds for emergency use, and now the CDC is expected to give its stamp of approval after a meeting on Tuesday.

Shots could then begin within days.

Pfizer data shows its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections in kids.

Kids with COVID

The American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly 6.3 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a new report, they found more than one million cases were added in just the last six weeks, and children make up a quarter of weekly cases.

Dosage mistakes for kids

There’s new guidance for parents to help prevent mistakes when giving medicine to their kids.

Research shows more than 80 percent of errors involve liquid medication, with doses deviating 20 percent or more from what doctors prescribed.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using more-precise oral syringes for young children and says doctors need to make medication regimens as simple and straightforward as possible.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Sexual assault
Two indicted on sexual assault charges in St. Lawrence County
Wake Up Weather
Snow in the forecast for some
Fire
Firefighters battle blaze at Snow Ridge
Halloween always brings out the ghosts and goblins. And it’s one North Country man’s goal to...
North Country ghost buster conducts paranormal investigations

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Have a COVID vaccine question? Here’s a chance to have a medical provider answer
WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
Have a COVID vaccine question? Here’s a chance to have a medical provider answer
Pregnancy and COVID-19
Area OB/GYN providers recommend COVID vaccine for pregnant women