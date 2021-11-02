Advertisement

Vehicle rollover on Day 1 of Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak training

A military vehicle rolled on it's side during Day One of a major training exercise on Fort Drum.
A military vehicle rolled on it’s side during Day One of a major training exercise on Fort Drum.(WWNY TV)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A military vehicle rolled on it’s side during Day One of a major training exercise on Fort Drum.

The annual Mountain Peak exercise began Monday.

A spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division says while two convoys were passing each other, one driver moved their vehicle too far onto the shoulder of the road and the vehicle flipped on its side.

We’re told no soldiers were injured.

The vehicle was recovered and they continued training.

