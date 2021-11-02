Vehicle rollover on Day 1 of Fort Drum’s Mountain Peak training

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A military vehicle rolled on it’s side during Day One of a major training exercise on Fort Drum.

The annual Mountain Peak exercise began Monday.

A spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division says while two convoys were passing each other, one driver moved their vehicle too far onto the shoulder of the road and the vehicle flipped on its side.

We’re told no soldiers were injured.

The vehicle was recovered and they continued training.

