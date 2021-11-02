Advertisement

Virginia M. LaBrake, 70, of North Lawrence

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Virginia M. LaBrake, 70, passed away at her home on Saturday October 30, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Virginia M. LaBrake, 70, passed away at her home on Saturday October 30, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.  Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthop.

Virginia was born on September 14, 1951, in Malone, daughter of the late Lloyd and Gladys (King) Judware.  She married her soulmate, Gary L. LaBrake on November 2, 1974, at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls. She was a CNA at Massena Memorial Hospital for many years.  She was a communicant of St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.  She was an active member of the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Virginia was a hardworking homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was simply a great person, generous of heart and so many things to many people.  Her family always came first, and she lived by the golden rule.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, three children, Eric LaBrake and his fiancé, Jackie Spinner, April LaBrake, Jamie and Sinclair Babb, 12 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her siblings, Sally and Gerald Gibson, Donald Judware, Patricia and Mike Burnett, Linda Dissottle, Diane Swary and Ann Robbins.  She was predeceased by two children, Brian, in infancy, and Lynn M. Jock on June 26, 2020, six brothers, Douglas, Richard, Lloyd Jr., Robert, Frederick and Eugene.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 12th from 5 to 7 pm at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.  Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 13th at 11 am at St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence, followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the North Lawrence Fire Department.

Those wishing to express an act of kindness, please consider donations to the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department.

Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

