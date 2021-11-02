Virginia Ruth Alberta Woodward- Gamer, 82, formerly of DeKalb, died on October 25, 2021, at Kindered Hospital in Dover, New Jersey. (Source: Funeral Home)

DOVER, New Jersey (WWNY) - Virginia Ruth Alberta Woodward- Gamer, 82, formerly of DeKalb, died on October 25, 2021, at Kindered Hospital in Dover, New Jersey, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Calling hours will be November 14, 2021, 2-3 PM, at the funeral home, due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required . A reception will follow at the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department.

Virginia is survived by a son, Albert Edward Gamer, Hackettstown, NJ, daughters, Mildred and her husband Michael Smith of Canton, Suzan Gamer of DeKalb Junction and Naomi and her husband Robert Drake of DeKalb Junction, stepdaughters, Vickie Brice of Gouverneur, Betty Jo Peck of Gouverneur, Marjorie Hosmer and her partner Cindy Parker of Canastota, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by a stepson David Peck Jr, siblings, Charles Woodward and Jean Magnacca and her step father Nicholas Pavoloi.

Virginia was born on May 19, 1939 in Springfield, Mass., to the late, Charles and Virginia Thurber Woodward. She married Albert Edward Gamer on February 21, 1964 in Springfield, Mass., he predeceased her on January 13, 1974. Her lifelong companion Mort Peck predeceased her on March 8, 2017. Virginia was a health aide for the Community Development Program in Canton, NY, until her retirement. When she was younger she picked tobacco in the Massachusetts tobacco fields. After her retirement she was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital in the laundry. She was a member of the Women of The Moose Chapter 2352, American Legion 164 Auxiliary, the Highland Presbyterian Church, the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, she was a Sunshine Volunteer. Virginia loved any and all crafts, including, beading, quilting, embroidering and making her own Christmas cards.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 164, Willow Grove Street, Hackettstown, NJ, 07840 or the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Dept., 4323 USH 11, DeKalb Junction, NY 13630.

