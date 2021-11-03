Anne O. Valentine, 86, of Brownville, and formerly a longtime resident of Chaumont, NY, passed away November 1, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Anne O. Valentine, 86, of Brownville, and formerly a longtime resident of Chaumont, NY, passed away November 1, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on June 3, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Michael and Miriam (Hyde) O’Brien. Anne excelled in the classroom and graduated early from Madrid High School in 1951 as Valedictorian of her class. In1955, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the State University Teachers College at Potsdam. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Syracuse University. Anne’s childhood interest in learning evolved into a passion for teaching and she started a lifelong career as an elementary teacher in Ticonderoga, Gouverneur, Carthage and Sackets Harbor. In 1975, after having six children, she began at Lyme Central School as a Kindergarten teacher and went on to teach other elementary grades during her tenure there. Anne was well respected and loved by her peers and the many children she taught, retiring in July of 1991. She continued after retirement as a long term sub at various districts and still made time to volunteer at Mercy Hospital and with disabled individuals. She had a lifelong interest in the development of Special Education programs. She met Fred Valentine while studying at Potsdam and they married on December 31, 1960 in Madrid, NY. Mr. Valentine began his career as a teacher before becoming a self employed contractor for 55 years. Anne was a woman who was guided by her faith and found it a great comfort to her in troubling times. Anne was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville where she was a member of the Altar &Rosary Society and a lector. She was an avid reader and an expert in the kitchen, always having dinner on the table every night for a family of eight. Making it work around the many practices and games of six children. Her homemade pies were legendary and for decades she tirelessly hosted dozens of large family gatherings. Along with cooking and baking, came canning fruits and vegetables, which she shared with family and friends. Anne was a devoted wife and mother, and loyal and adoring to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She delighted in sharing stories about her own childhood to her children and grandchildren as a way to help guide and provide valuable life lessons. Always there to help during challenges, she was also the first to congratulate when it came to accomplishments. She was a wonderful listener and problem-solver and enjoyed a good laugh. She played in the school band and passed on her love of singing and music to her family. She had a song for every situation and could always be heard singing or humming. She brought a positive attitude when faced with hardship, and encouraged others to do the same. Anne is lovingly remembered and will be missed by many family and friends, and her beloved dogs, Louie and Ruby. Among her survivors are husband of nearly 61 years Fred A. Valentine, Brownville; six children, Charles Valentine, Chaumont, John (Carrie) Valentine, Chaumont, William(Amy) Valentine, Limerick, Joe (Minnie) Valentine, Chaumont, Edward(Tracy) Valentine, Watertown, Mary Ellen Valentine, Cicero; a sister, Mary Murray, Norwood; 11 grandchildren , 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as Kate Valentine Szczurek, Baldwinsville and Babette Valentine, Camillus Besides her parents she is predeceased by a sister Marge O’Brien and three brothers, Donald, William, and Frank. Friends and family are invited to join the family for a memorial service followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 am on November 13th at the Parish Center of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.