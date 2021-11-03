Advertisement

Attention shoppers: Chaumont has a grocery store again

By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Check this one off the shopping list: Chaumont has a grocery store again.

It’s called the Chaumont Country Store, and it has reopened in the same spot where the IGA Express supermarket closed last year, on Route 12E.

Owner KIm Parker says she’s gotten an outpouring of support in just the first few days the store has been open. That’s made it all worthwhile.

What has she heard?

“We are going to support you, like we absolutely will support you because we know what it’s like to go without,” she told 7 News Wednesday.

It’s a scramble, as many of the items in the store have just arrived. Whenever she can, she’s looking to buy local.

“I know I want Burrville cider and to be able to go to the store and I want River Rat cheese and Croghan bologna and just all of these different things that we expect to be able to buy when we go to a store,” she said.

Getting this far, however, hasn’t been easy - supply chain issues have slowed down some products.

But For Parker, it was more important to just get the doors open.

Parker says she is still waiting on some shipments of meat and some other things for the store but is about 80 percent stocked so far. She says she hopes to have all of the items in by next week.

Jefferson County releases October COVID-19 report
Olney wins remaining seat on council
O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’
