Belleville Henderson upsets Cincinnatus for section title

VERONA, New York (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson boys’ soccer team was in search of the crown Tuesday night. And they found it.

The second-seed Panthers were looking to knock off top-seed Cincinnatus in a battle of unbeatens at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

Less than 8 minutes in, Cincinnatus gets on the board when Cason Stafford dents the back of the net -- 1-0 Cincinnatus.

Four minutes later, the Panthers tie it up when Kyle Moyer’s blast gets by the goalie, knotting the game at 1.

Midway through the first half, Cincinnatus regains the lead when Jordan Larabee connects on the doorstep and it’s 2-1 Cincinnatus at the half.

Early in the second half, the Panthers tie it when Hayden Allen finds the mark on the penalty kick: 2-2.

Three minutes later, the Panthers take the lead when Moyer goes far-corner for the score. Now it’s 3-2 Belleville Henderson.

With under 20 minutes to go, Stafford scores his second goal of the game, tying the score at 3.

But the Panthers go back on top when Moyer scores his third goal of the game off the header: 4-3 Belleville Henderson.

Panthers hold on to beat Cincinnatus 4-3 to capture the Section III Class D title.

“For three years, that’s what our goal has been and we have a ton of other kids here from past teams,” Moyer said. “Overall goal, that’s what we’ve been aiming for and we finally made it come true.”

“We’ve been working for it, like a while,” goalie Jeremy McGrath said. “This thing has been coming since I was in eighth grade. We’ve always been a family, that’s our family over there on the sidelines and that’s my brothers on the field. I mean, it’s finally time, man, and we brought it home finally. Feels amazing.”

“It means a lot,” coach Shawn Maloney said. “I got nine seniors so I’m going to be losing a lot and they have been working together for a long time and the camaraderie is outstanding. They -- it’s a family. We’re a small D school and it’s a family down there and I’m blessed.”

Canton hosted Potsdam in a Section X Class C semifinal.

Canton’s Mattigan Porter sets up Katie Bennett for the spike. Canton wins the first set 25-16.

Porter again, deals the ball to Ava Hoy for the slam. Canton dominated the second set 25-4.

Potsdam continued to battle with Clare Sullivan-Catlin delivering the point at the net, but Canton would sweep with a 25-12 win in the third set.

Bennett led the Bears with 13 kills, three blocks, six points, and 10 aces. Hoy provided seven kills, eight points, and three aces, while Porter chipped in 21 assists, six points, two aces, and one kill.

Sophie Layer had six points and Hailey Varney added four for Potsdam.

The win earns the Golden Bears a berth in the Section X Class C championship vs. Salmon River on Thursday at Massena High School.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class D soccer championship

Belleville Henderson 4, Cincinnatus 3

Girls’ State Class C regional soccer playoffs

Ausable Valley 8, Madrid-Waddington 1

Girls’ State Class B regional soccer playoffs

Saranac 7, Gouverneur 0

Section X Class D volleyball semifinals

Tupper Lake 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Section X Class C volleyball semifinals

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1

