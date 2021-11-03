Advertisement

The Border kicks off annual CMN Radiothon

The Border's annual radiothon that raises money for Children's Miracle Network kicked off...
The Border's annual radiothon that raises money for Children's Miracle Network kicked off Wednesday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 21st annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon is underway.

Each year The Border radio station spends three days gathering donations from the community that will go toward local families with sick children.

The radiothon kicked off a 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Border host Johnny Spezzano brings in families that benefit from CMN to share their experiences.

“Appreciate everybody’s support,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to cover this year, a lot of new kids that we’re helping out and it really does make a difference here in the north country.”

To donate call 315-755-5437, or text the word “BORDERKIDS” to 51555.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Longtime Massena Rescue Squad volunteer killed in crash
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
Watertown City Hall
Watertown City Council: Ruggiero, Hickey unofficially win, 3rd seat too close to call
COVID vaccine
What’s next for hospitals with unvaxxed workers who claimed religious exemption?
City of Ogdensburg
Incumbents reelected to Ogdensburg City Council

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
Three proposals on voting, redistricting, defeated
Danielle Fogel, newly elected member of New York State Supreme Court.
Fogel, Republican, wins newly created judgeship
A fire in the town of Potsdam Wednesday morning heavily damaged two outdoor sheds and...
Fire damages out buildings in town of Potsdam
Carthage Central present "Othello"
Carthage Central presents “Othello”