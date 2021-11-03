The Border kicks off annual CMN Radiothon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 21st annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon is underway.

Each year The Border radio station spends three days gathering donations from the community that will go toward local families with sick children.

The radiothon kicked off a 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Border host Johnny Spezzano brings in families that benefit from CMN to share their experiences.

“Appreciate everybody’s support,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to cover this year, a lot of new kids that we’re helping out and it really does make a difference here in the north country.”

To donate call 315-755-5437, or text the word “BORDERKIDS” to 51555.

